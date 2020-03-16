Brown County Historical Society announced Monday it is cancelling the annual meeting set for Friday.
Historical Society representatives say they have been following the coronavirus and CDC recommendations very closely.
"It is heartbreaking but due to the safety of members we feel strongly that rescheduling the annual meeting for a later date is the safest option," according to Executive Director/Curator Lynn Allen.
The Historical Society plans to reschedule and ask that Lentz Express/Everest Cafe provide food for the rescheduled event. BCHS also plan to request the Orphan Train presentation from Lori Halfhide.
"The safety of our members is important and we wish to align with the current CDC recommendations during the Covid-19 pandemic and adhere to social distancing recommendations. Brown County Historical Society wants to thank you for your understanding! We will announce the rescheduled date as soon as it is finalized."
