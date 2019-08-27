The Brown County Historical Society will host its annual Heritage Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Brown County Ag Museum.
Vendors will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ag Museum, which is located at 301 East Iowa Street, Hiawatha.
Some of the Heritage Day festivities the Ag Museum will feature the blacksmith demonstrations, one-room schoolhouse demonstrations, G & C Petting Zoo, Snapp Pony & Wagon rides, historical re-enactment and much more. Jack’s Cook Shack will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Memorial Auditorium and Museum will be open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For additional information on Heritage Day, please feel free to call Lynn Marie Allen, BCHS Executive Director/Curator at (785) 742-3330.
