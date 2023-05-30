Mystery

Pictured Bank of Powhattan advertisement. Rose Garden Wagon. The advertisement is the property of Brown County Humane Society on loan to the historical society.

As always on a journey for history and more! The weekend proved to be exceptional in all regards! A tremendous thank you to all the people who donated to the 2023 GBMF event thank you for your generosity and for helping each foundation to reach its goals. The encounters from the weekend include so many traveling to visit and catch up with classmates for reunions. The Memorial Day Holiday from the Homer White American Legion, the Service of Remembrance, held annually on the morning of Memorial Day, is always heartfelt, thoughtful, and beautiful. It is for each of us an opportunity to pause to reflect and remember the sacrifices made for each of us for our liberty and freedom. As always, there is so much more to every incredible story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover!

Brown County Historical Society is still working hard to complete our goals at the Bruning Barn! Our GBMF goals include tables and chairs for the Bruning Barn, a catering warmer, gravel, walking paths, lighting, adequate parking space, a silo for future wedding backdrops, and much more.

