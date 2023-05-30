As always on a journey for history and more! The weekend proved to be exceptional in all regards! A tremendous thank you to all the people who donated to the 2023 GBMF event thank you for your generosity and for helping each foundation to reach its goals. The encounters from the weekend include so many traveling to visit and catch up with classmates for reunions. The Memorial Day Holiday from the Homer White American Legion, the Service of Remembrance, held annually on the morning of Memorial Day, is always heartfelt, thoughtful, and beautiful. It is for each of us an opportunity to pause to reflect and remember the sacrifices made for each of us for our liberty and freedom. As always, there is so much more to every incredible story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover!
Brown County Historical Society is still working hard to complete our goals at the Bruning Barn! Our GBMF goals include tables and chairs for the Bruning Barn, a catering warmer, gravel, walking paths, lighting, adequate parking space, a silo for future wedding backdrops, and much more.
If you want to share your unique talents, add this event to your calendar! Sunday, June 4, 2023, HAATS tryouts for Brown County Has Talent contact Kate Miller or Sarah Kloepfer for more information on the talent event! The first annual BCHS Flea Market is on June 9 and 10th, 2023. There may still be time to reserve your spot for the flea market. Contact Charlie Messner at 402-245-5367. Do you love all things history?? If you are curious about joining Brown County Historical Society and membership levels, reach out for more information.
(“History Mysteries” “Chasing My Sparkle” are the intellectual property and creative inspiration of Lynn Marie Allen)
(0) comments
