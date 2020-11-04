The 106th Hiawatha Halloween Frolic is a wrap and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has announced the names of all contest winners and started making plans for next year.
The theme was being voted on throughout the day on Halloween and 2021 theme is "Festival of Frights." Watch for information in the coming months on the Halloween Logo Contest for 2021.
Lacee Coan won the logo contest this year's theme "Rockin' Around the Pumpkin Patch" with her dancing pumpkin man.
The following are winners of some other contests:
Poster Contest
Kindergarten: 1st place: Emersyn Nigus
1st Grade: 1st-Khloe Wissler; 2nd-Rory Wilson; 3-Anna Edwards
2nd Grade: 1st-Reid Reschke; 2nd-Brady Nigus; 3rd-Robbie Moore
3rd/4th Grades: 1st-Avery Wist; 2nd-Jayda Reeves; 3rd-Jackson Moore
The HCVB wanted to extend thanks to Brad Edwards of Edward Jones Financial for sponsoring the contest. Prizes may be picked up at his office.
Pumpkin Decorating Contest
Kindergarten: 1st-Braylee Bowser "Unicorn" and Hudson Akins "Caramel Apple"; 2nd-Emerson Nigus "Flower" and Honorable Mention: Sawyer Blanton "Mummy."
1st & 2nd Grade: 1st-Adalyn Meyer "Fox" (1st grade Jones); 2nd-Brody Nigus "Sonic the Hedgehog" (2nd grade Bannister); 3rd-Liam Blanton "Baby Yoda" (1st grade Sudbeck).
3rd & 4th Grade: 1st-Piper Jensen "Jack/Sally" (3rd grade Runer); 2nd-Tenley Williams "Cotton Candy" (3rd grade Cole); 3rd-Kloie Meyer "Pumpkin Spice Latte" (4th grade Hood) and also Nataleigh Akins "Black Widow" (3rd grade Cole).
The HCVB wanted to extend a thanks to McPeak Optometry for sponsoring the Pumpkin Decorating Contest.
House/Porch Decorating Contest Winners
Family Friendly: 1st-Ryder Childress ‘Ryder’s Rockin’ Pumpkin Patch’ at 1110 Kickapoo St; 2nd-Runer Family at 407 Mohave St.
Spooky: 1st-Pyle Family at 1205 N 6th St.; 2nd-Bony's house at 1103 Kickapoo St.; 3rd-The Linck family haunt at 605 Miami St.; 4th-Lovelady residents at 311 N 8th St.
Horror Photo Contest
Voting on this contest continues this week. Watch the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Facebook for etails.
