Hiawatha Middle School Design and Modeling instructor Darrin Arment, along with a pair of students, presented a trio of Little Libraries designed and constructed by the class. The project has been an ongoing effort that started pre-Covid in 2019.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper said that Arment regularly approaches her looking for potential projects for his classes, and in the fall of 2019, HP&R happened to have just received a large donation of youth books just before another check-in from the long-time teacher. Both thought the project would be a perfect fit. The Parks department purchased supplies, and the work began.
The class started by brainstorming ideas that would representative the town. Jasper said she attended the class for a day so the class could present their ideas, but it was agreed that she would not see the finished products until they were unveiled at a city council meeting. No one knew how long that would take.
Enter Covid-19, and as schools would move to virtual education, the libraries project was put on hold. When school finally got back in session the next school year, the project then fell to the next class. All told, there were around 35 students involved in the brainstorming, planning and construction of the miniature libraries. Students created designs, then made mock-ups of their plans with cardboard boxes to obtain measurements, and before long the final product began to take shape.
On Monday evening, the three little libraries were brought to the City Commission meeting and the veil was drawn back to reveal three remarkable miniature libraries, representing Hiawatha with a Red Hawk themed design, a maple design and an interpretation of the town’s City Hall and clock tower. The response from the room was resounding amazement at at the three finished libraries.
Mayor Bill Collins said he was proud of the students for their work. Jasper said she was over the moon. “I was giddy watching each one of them being unveiled,” said Jasper, adding that the libraries “over-exceeded my expectations,” and that she is “beyond proud of all the thought and effort that went into each of them, and I hope that every student that helped truly feels accomplished because these are amazing!”
Jasper’s department will place the libraries after they have returned to the middle school for an open house. One will go to the Kiddie Korral, another will go along the walking park, and the third may be headed to the County Courthouse square or near City Hall. Jasper is now hoping for donations to fill the libraries with youth reading materials. Anyone who wishes to donate books for middle school age and below children can bring them to the Fisher Center during business hours.
