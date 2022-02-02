A group of Hiawatha Middle School students were recently recognized by the NASA TechRise Student Challenge and will receive $1,500 to see their experiment through.
Schools were invited to join NASA in its mission to advance space exploration and enhance knowledge of Earth. U.S. students in 6th -12th-grades were invited to participate in one of the following challenges:
• Suborbital rocket with about three minutes of microgravity (i.e., weightlessness)
• High-altitude balloon with more than four hours of flight time at 70,000 feet, exposure to Earth’s atmosphere, and views of our planet
Fifty-seven winning teams each will receive $1,500 to build their experiment, a 3D-printed flight box in which to build it, and an assigned spot to test their experiment on a NASA-sponsored suborbital flight. The winning teams will also have access to technical support and office hours with Future Engineers experts when building their experiments.
Kelsey Lee, seventh grade Science/STEAM instructor at Hiawatha Middle School, said her team was comprised of Autumn Van Peursem, Taylor Waggoner, Kenzie Nelson, Emon Thompson, Marcos Contreras, Alexis Shaw, Charlie Smith and Lenzi Losson. They created their experiment – “Measure the Temperature in the Atmosphere” - as part of the PLTW Flight & Space program.
The STEAM program includes instruction and exploration in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
Lee said HMS's STEAM program utilizes PROJECT Lead the Way and includes all 5th and 6th graders completing a course of about 9 weeks. Fifth grade learns about microbes, infections and robots. Sixth graders complete a course called Computer Science for Innovators and Makers where they work on coding using micro controllers. The 7th and 8th grade classes are electives and include: flight and space, green architecture, and design and modeling.
Lee said she decided to enter the challenge last fall as she felt it would promote a lot of the skills and knowledge she strives to teach and encourage in her students daily, including communication, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and new concepts they are unfamiliar with. Lee said she and the students were very excited to find out they won the challenge.
“It feels awesome for my students to be recognized as winning this national contest!” Lee said. “This is the second year of this class in our school and we work hard to make it relevant to us here in Kansas. I think this shows the students that we can achieve goals in whatever we put our mind to and how NASA and flight engineering can be impactful in our small community.”
Principal Kyley Gatz echoed Lee’s sentiments.
“I am beyond excited for our students and school as this opportunity presents a hands-on, critical thinking experience second to none,” Gatz said.
Lee explained the particulars of the experiment and how the students went about collaborating on it.
“This experiment will be built to go up with a high altitude balloon,” she said. “The project will include utilizing three different temperature sensors and a thermal camera to record the temperature differences in atmospheric layers. These sensors and camera will be hooked up to a micro bit controller to record data so the students can see the differences throughout the layers of the atmosphere.”
As students build the experiment, Lee said she is looking forward to them learning real world applications such as money budgeting, communication, teamwork, engineering, measurement and technology skills, such as working with micro-bit controller.
Lee said her team’s skills are diverse as far as technology projects.
“Some of them have taken electives where technology projects were prominent, but this will be new for several of them,” she said.
Lee said the students are excited about the challenge – especially to learn more about high-altitude balloons in general, where they launch and what other projects can be attached.
"Now we meet with our advisors at Future Engineers within the next couple weeks," she said. "They sent us our box with lots of tech stuff included so we will hopefully learn about that together. We then would order our cameras and sensors using the $1,500 and work on getting it all hooked up and together. We will send it by this summer and it will be put on a high altitude balloon next spring!"
For more about the challenge go to https://www.futureengineers.org/nasatechrise
