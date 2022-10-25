The new Fairview affiliated location of Holton Direct Care held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 15. Pictured from left to right - Eric Marshall RN, Erin Lassey owner/office manager, Elisa Rottinghaus PA-C, Beth Kroll APRN-BC, Chris Kroll LPN, Vance Lassey MD owner, Megan Mercer CNA.
Holton Direct Care celebrated a ribbon cutting of its new Fairview location on Oct. 15.
The new Fairview clinic is located at 614 W. Oak St., Fairview.
According to the brochure, Holton Direct Care uses an innovative model of care known as Direct Primary Care. In this model, medical providers are paid directly by their patients, rather than through governmental payers or insurance companies. Company officials say that basically they are cutting out the middle man, along with hassles.
"This model of health care is rapidly growing," according to the brochure. "DPC is reminiscent of the doctor-patient relationship from times gone by, when doctors didn't have thousands of patients, had plenty of time to spend with you, and you didn't have to wait weeks for your appointment. Cutting out all of the middlemen and red tape increases the provider and the patient's satisfaction, and dramatically cuts costs."
Direct Care pricing is provided for several age categories and Direct Care offers wholesale prices on medications and lab texts.
Holton Direct Care has several providers who will be working for both locations.
Dr. Vance Lassey has served the Holton Community since 2007 and in 2015 realized his dream when he opened Holton Direct Care. He is joined by Daniel Jones, a national certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse with experience in family medicine, cardiology, urgent and emergency medicine; Marty Ellis, an ARNP who was an LPN and RN for more than 10 years; Beth Kroll, an ARNP who has served patients in Sabetha for several years before moving into Direct Primary Care; and Elisa Rottinghaus, a PA-C, who has practiced rural family medicine in the Hiawatha and Falls City areas and has additional training in lifestyle medicine.
Clinic hours at Fairview and Holton clinics are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Find more information on pricing and billing procedures and services at the website holtondirectcare.com or contact the office at 785-467-3182.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.