The new Fairview affiliated location of Holton Direct Care held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 15. Pictured from left to right - Eric Marshall RN, Erin Lassey owner/office manager, Elisa Rottinghaus PA-C, Beth Kroll APRN-BC, Chris Kroll LPN, Vance Lassey MD owner, Megan Mercer CNA.

Holton Direct Care celebrated a ribbon cutting of its new Fairview location on Oct. 15.

The new Fairview clinic is located at 614 W. Oak St., Fairview.

