The community of Hiawatha is encouraged to come out and celebrate Homer White Week July 30-Aug. 3.
The American Legion Homer White Post 66 in Hiawatha is planning five days of celebrating a hometown hero who died in 1919 following World War I, while he was still serving as a military motorcycle courier. While Armistice Day — the day the Great War ended on Nov. 11, 1918 when the Allies and Germany signed the treaty — there was still military presence there until President Warren G. Harding signed Congress’s resolution declaring the war had ended in July 1921.
White, who enlisted July 10, 1917 in headquarters staff, motor battalion saw service in Lunevelle, Boccarat and Champaigne sectors and took an important part in Chateau Thierry and St. Mihiel drives and was in the Argone Forest battle. During the war, White was a motorcycle courier and subjected himself to great danger. He went into Germany with the 42nd division and was stationed at Attenahr, where he met with a motorcycle accident Feb. 1, 1919 and died three days later in a base hospital at Coblenz. His family — back home in Hiawatha — raised money to have his body returned and he was buried at Hiawatha Cemetery on Aug. 3, 1919.
Celebrating a Hero
Among the activities will be a downtown picnic sponsored by the Lions Club, a picnic at the Ag Museum, a banquet at the Fisher Community Center and the grand finale — a patriotic process from downtown to the Hiawatha Cemetery in a re-enactment of White’s 1919 funeral, complete with a flag colored caisson, horse drawn wagons and riders and more.
The Post was named after White, one of seven Hiawathans to serve in World War I, according to Bob Sines — public information officer for Post 66. He said this group of seven young men — all around the age of 17 — made a pact to return to Hiawatha alive and well after the war. Unfortunately, White — who served carrying communications on a motorcycle — was killed in action in 1919, while the other six young men returned home to Brown County.
White’s family took up collections to have his body returned home and 100 years ago on Aug. 3 his body was buried at Hiawatha Cemetery.
This year will mark the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of the first World War, as well as the creation of the American Legion Charter, and the military funeral in Hiawatha for White. Sines told the commission that White’s funeral and procession through town was one of the most well-attended in Kansas, with visitors including state dignitaries, the governor, citizens and American Legion Posts from all over the area.
Homer White Week will bring back some of those memories, as well as celebrating 100 years of the American Legion and honoring White with a patriotic procession.
Sines is involving city and county officials, as well as organizations and wants the community to get involved.
Sines said there is much planned for this celebration:
Tuesday, July 30: Retailer’s specials and a window decoration contest in memory of Homer White, with a cash prize awarded for best window.
Wednesday, July 31: Lions Club burgers and dogs, games at 6 p.m. around the courthouse square with Cars and Coffee show.
Thursday, Aug. 1: Fun at the Farm — Ag Museum/Historical Society picnic — hot dogs, chips and water for a freewill offering at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: Countywide freewill donation banquet at 6:30 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center. Everyone welcomed for great food, social sharing, history replayed by special guests and a Homer White remembrance.
Saturday, Aug. 3: A Patriotic Procession at noon, from the courthouse square to the Hiawatha Cemetery — following a Color Guard, a flag-colored caisson, horse-drawn wagons and riders, military vehicles, Legion Patriot Riders, Christian riders, bicycle riders and walkers.
Sines said everyone in the community is encouraged to participate — as they did back in 1919 — especially for Saturday’s procession.
He said local and state officials also have been invited to participate. He said Legion wants to honor Homer White by not only this celebration, but by revitalizing his grave stone at Hiawatha Cemetery as well.
“We want to bring everyone together to help us celebrate a real hometown hero,” Sines said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.