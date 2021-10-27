The American Legion Homer White Post 66 will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Dinner for local veterans and their families.
The dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the National Guard Armory in Hiawatha. No reservations are needed.
In addition, Post 66 is encouraging recognizing veterans all month. KNZA is reading the names of veterans that are submitted. Contact them for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.