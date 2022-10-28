Placeholder military

File photo | New-Press NOW

Members of the U.S. military stand in front of the U.S. flag.

 File photo | New-Press NOW

The American Legion Homer White Post 66 will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Dinner for local veterans and their families.

The dinner will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the National Guard Armory in Hiawatha. No reservations are needed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.