Homer White Post 66 hosting Veterans Dinner
Hiawatha World
Joey May
Oct 28, 2022

The American Legion Homer White Post 66 will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Dinner for local veterans and their families.

The dinner will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the National Guard Armory in Hiawatha. No reservations are needed.

Guest speaker for the event is retired Col. Charles James.
