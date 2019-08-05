Homer White Week is one for the history books in Hiawatha.
The five-day celebration to commemorate a hometown hero who died as the result of an accident in Germany as a motorcycle courier following the end of World War I started last Tuesday with patriotic window decorating downtown and culminated with Saturday's patriotic procession from the courthouse to Homer White's grave at the Hiawatha Cemetery.
In between was a downtown picnic, car show and performance by the Jazz Band last Wednesday, a picnic at the Ag Museum Thursday and a banquet celebration at the Fisher Community Center on Friday that celebrated our link to World War I's history.
Homer White was laid to rest Aug. 3, 1919 after being killed in action in Germany at the end of World War I. White was a motorcycle courier and was killed in February of 1919, due to gangrene which had set in his injuries he received in an accident. While Armistice Day had already happened — Nov. 11, 1918 — President Harding didn’t sign Congress’s resolution declaring the war had ended until July 1921, so the U.S. still had a military presence there until then.
White’s family raised money to bring him home for burial and he was laid to rest at Hiawatha Cemetery following a large funeral procession that involved much of the community.
In an effort to celebrate White’s sacrifice 100 years ago — and also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the American Legion — the Homer White Post 66 in Hiawatha planned this celebration last week.
Wednesday night's courthouse lawn picnic - burgers and dogs sponsored by the Lions Club - brought in more than 110 people. In addition, there were a couple dozen antique cars parked along Seventh Street, which drew a huge crowd. Following, the Community Jazz Band played for the crowd. Around 50 people attended the picnic of hot dogs, chili dogs and the fixins' at the Ag Museum on Thursday - sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society.
Friday's banquet featured World War I memorabilia - provided by the Brown County Historical Society and American Legion members - along with a ham dinner, sponsored by Cedar Hollow Hams and the Country Cabin. Sarah Kleopfer, accompanied by Shane Spangler, performed "God Bless America" for the approximate 150 people in attendance - a number that included local and state dignitaries.
Speakers included Robert Sines, public relations officer for Homer White Post 66, and Retired Col. William Vonderschmidt, commander of Post 66.
Sines was very appreciate of the community support for the celebration of not only White's funeral services, but also the 100th anniversary of the American Legion and the charter of Homer White Post 66. He thanked members of the Historical Society, Lions, Elks, Kiwanis, The Ministerial Allicance, Scouts, Christian Motorcycle Riders, county, city, Chamber, media, local law enforcement and others for their help in making the celebration possible.
"This entire project was a huge undertaking," he said. "We called it 'Community Unity.' You gave your full support and I thank you."
Col. Vonderschmidt shared some of Hiawatha and Post 66's history - along with the story of Homer White - with the crowd. According to newspaper archives from the period, Homer White was a motorcycle courier during World War I - one of 7 Hiawatha boys who enlisted at 20 years old and made a pact they would all return. However, White met with a motorcycle accident in February 1919 during his service. He later died from complications that included gangrene. His family saved up money to return his body for burial in August 1919.
Col. Vonderschmidt said there were 24 Brown County casualties from service in World War I.
Congress chartered the American Legion organization for the purpose of a strong national defense, children and youth, veterans and Americanism, in that same year and on Aug. 26, 1919 the Post 66 of the American Legion of Hiawatha was chartered and named after Homer White.
Col. Vonderschmidt read details of White's service - which stated that "never was a service in Hiawatha so memorable." Body bearers were his six friends, who served with him.
"Homer did not lose his life, but gave it," were the words of the minister who presided at the service.
Saturday was a somber service - a procession that started to the north of the courthouse as the town clock struck 12. A flag-draped casket was pulled by Sines' 1950s Army Jeep, followed by other patriotic and emergency vehicles - along with the Brown County Mounted Search and Rescue horse group and the Christian motorcycle group.
Led by four members of the American Legion Homer White Post 66, walking and posting the colors, the entire group proceeded slowly to Homer White's recently refurbished gravesite at Hiawatha Cemetery. Once there, a somber wreath-laying service was led by American Legion members, Sines spoke in remembrance of White and a benediction was recited by Dr. Bradley Farr.
In the distance, members of the American Legion shot off a 21-gun salute (three rounds by seven members), followed by the playing of "Taps" to close out the service.
