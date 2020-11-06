Exerpt from the American Legion Veteran’s Day Speech 2020
Veterans, Friends of Veterans, Family and fellow Legionnaires, this year we want to thank, recognize and remember those Veterans who served over seven decades ago. In 1950, brave Americans defended a far-off land that was under attack. For three years they fought what many still call, “the Forgotten war.”
We are here to remember. We are here to honor not just those brave Korean War veterans, but ALL who have served in the U.S. military since our country’s founding.
Regardless of how one feels about policies that lead to war, let there be no doubt that veterans serve with honor. They serve to make life better for others. They serve to preserve our freedom and the freedom of generations to come.
Not all veterans have seen war, but a common bond that they share is an oath in which they expressed their willingness to die defending this nation.
Perhaps most significant in preserving our way of life are the battles that America does not have to fight because those who wish us harm slink away in fear of the Coast Guard cutter, the Navy aircraft carrier, the Air Force fighter squadron, the Marine Corps fire team or the Army soldier on patrol.
And we are excited to add a new group of people to the ranks of veteran – the men and women of the United States Space Force. Today we can be safely secure at home because we have brave warriors protecting us in the air, at sea, on land and beyond our atmosphere.
As we observe Veterans Day this year show your support for the outstanding men and women who have served and continue to serve our country. Tell a veteran directly that you love them, that you appreciate them, and that you are grateful for their service. We are their friends, their family, their co-workers and their neighbors. It is up to us to ensure that every veteran feels that his or her service to this country is appreciated by their fellow Americans. There are many tangible ways that we can acknowledge their sacrifice, but the easiest is to simply say, “Thank you for what you have done for our country.”
And if that veteran has made the Supreme Sacrifice, remember the price that has been paid for our freedom and offer your support to the loved ones left behind.
Remember how occasions like this started. On the Eleventh Hour of the Eleventh Day of the Eleventh Month – November 11, 1918 – the guns stopped. It was a moment to be celebrated as the largest and deadliest war – up until that time – came to a merciful end.
We still celebrate that moment, only today we call it Veterans Day. War is never anything to celebrate, but peace is. The peace in between these horrific wars is brought to you by our veterans.
Veterans Day, is for ALL who served. While many veterans are humble, there is no such thing as insignificant military service. It is why The American Legion only requires a single day of honorable military service to join our ranks. We understand that isn’t just the sacrifice and service that are important, but the WILLINGNESS to offer your life in defense of this nation that sets veterans apart.
The American Legion is dedicated to remembering the legacy of all veterans because what these men and women have done for us, matters to America. It matters to the people overseas who were liberated from tyranny due to the sacrifices of our military members. From defeating Communism, Fascism and Imperialism, keeping the peace during the Cold War and battling terrorism today, veterans have accomplished remarkable things throughout our nation’s history.
In spite of the sacrifices that nearly all veterans have made and the horrors that some have experienced, the overwhelming majority are proud to have served. America has been blessed throughout its history by many such men and women. VETERANS
