All gave some. Some gave all.
That was the message this Memorial Day as the town of Hiawatha was decorated with American flags and dozens turned out for a Service of Remembrance to honor the sacrifices of veterans.
The American Legion Homer White Post 66 and Brown County Honor Guard sponsored the annual Service of Remembrance at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in downtown Hiawatha.
In addition, the Post 66 and Honor Guard, along with 4-H and Scouts and other volunteers decorated the Mount Hope Cemetery and Hiawatha Cemetery with flags that remained along the Avenue of Flags and the graves of veterans through the weekend. Flags were installed in other areas of Hiawatha and all downtown by the Hiawatha Kiwanis.
Col. William Vonderschmidt, commander of Post 66, welcomed everyone to the service, following the posting of colors by the Scouts, and gave a message that included the meaning of Memorial Day and provided insight about the Brown County Honor Guard and the services they provide to the community and veterans. The group provides a special service at the funeral of veterans and also works to collect donations to provide scholarships to area graduating students.
Monday's Service of Remembrance included the reading of the 2021 Honor Roll by Jeremy Stover and Lost Soldiers, which included the names of veterans who had passed away within the last year.
Chaplain Robert Sines gave the invocation and the benediction and Marissa LeMay was special performer of "Star Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America."
The service closed with a three shot volley by the Brown County Honor Guard just outside and the playing of "Taps."
A complete list of the 2021 Honor Roll and Lost Soldiers, along with listings of all deceased Brown County veterans dating back to the Civil War was printed in the Hiawatha World's May 28 edition.
