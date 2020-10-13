Hope Brown County is here to help people in need.
The organization started last year, taking over for the Missy Newell Memorial Fund - which handed over the reigns to the new organization after two decades of helping local cancer victims.
Even with COVID-19 issues this year, that hasn't stopped Hope Brown County from helping those in need who have cancer. The organization has not been able to have in-person fundraisers because of the need for social distancing.
However, organizers say that Brown County residents, churches, businesses and anonymous donors have stepped up and donated to keep HBC going. The organization has also benefitted from several memorials.
Committee members say they have helped 27 Brown County residents who are dealing with cancer this year by giving out a total of $8,800. These donations are given to help with any need the person may have with no stipulations as to what it can be used for.
Anyone wanting to donate to Hope Brown County can drop off a donation to Citizen State Bank in Hiawatha. If you know of someone in need, contact a member of HBC.
"We can't do everything, but we can do something."
Committee members are Jean and Tim Abeita, Bev and Jay Brock, Del and Denise Elffner, Courtney and Mike Riley, Donna and Tom Schmitz.
