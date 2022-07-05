Horizon Therapy Associates celebrated a re-grand opening on Friday with a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Horizon is celebrating five years in business serving Hiawatha and surrounding communities.
The original location opened at 120 N. 6th Street in Hiawatha in July 2017. Owner Sarah Olson said that in response to increased demand for services and to meet the needs of clients in Nemaha County, a second location was established in the Glacial Hills Business Development Center at 913 Dakota Street in Sabetha in the fall of 2021.
This year the practice added two new therapists for a total of six therapists providing individual, family, and couple’s counseling both in-person and online via a secure portal. Potential clients can learn more at www.therapyhorizon.com and can call 785-740-4647 to schedule an appointment.
Olson said that the Hiawatha location recently underwent a significant remodel, adding two usable office spaces and providing a facelift to the building, which originally was constructed in the 1950s as the Hiawatha family practice clinic.
