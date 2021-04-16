Sarah Olson, LSCSW, recently announced a new branding and name change for what has been Horizon Mental Health, based in Hiawatha since 2017.
“A year ago, I had been prepared to launch a new name and new branding…the chaos of the pandemic pushed all those work plans to the back burner, as I scrambled to meet the needs of school at home, telehealth and an increased demand for services,” Olson said. “And here we are a year later, picking up these changes and adding a couple more.”
At the beginning of the year, Olson rebranded her practice as Horizon Therapy Associates LLC. She said this change reflects a desire to further differentiate from a community mental health center in Hutchinson as well as maintain the word “Horizon,” which has become familiar to clients and community partners over the past four years. A new sign with a brand new logo was erected in front of the office at 120 N. Sixth Street, reflecting this change.
Olson said she is pleased to announce the addition of a new therapist, Lacey Greenwood, LMSW, who will begin seeing patients this summer. She said Greenwood is a play therapist and brings a great deal of expertise in working with children on issues of anxiety, family disruption and school challenges.
“With the addition of another play therapist, we will expand our ability to serve children ages 3-9,” she said.
The final change, and certainly very important, Olson announced plans to open an office in Sabetha in order to accommodate the growing practice and to serve clients in Nemaha County closer to home. This office will be located in the Glacial Hills Business Development Center.
“Some of our therapists will work with clients at this new location,” Olson said. “Look for more information in the weeks to come.”
The four other therapists that include Olson; Laura Bartek, LSCSW; Sara Garrett, LSCSW and Courtney Freeman, LSCSW continue to serve clients in-person at 120 N. 6th in Hiawatha as well as via telehealth.
Olson said they serve not only Brown County, but Nemaha, Doniphan and Atchison counties.
Olson said she has seen a big demand for services with the challenges of the pandemic in 2020.
“I see an increase in anxiety about health and not knowing what is the right thing to do regarding questions like whether to do school in person or at home or to visit at-risk relatives or not,” she said.
Olson said the social isolation has made it difficult for many people.
“Humans are social creatures and it’s hard to be this disconnected,” she said. “It’s been particularly hard on elderly clients who are isolated. In some marriages, more time together has widened gaps in relationships where there already was trouble.”
Olson said there is a lot of information to consider and that causes stress. She and her fellow therapists are available to help people not only understand it, but deal with the emotions and stress that comes along with understanding.
“2020 proved to be an immensely challenging year and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients in the year to come,” she said.
Contact Olson or any of the other Horizon therapists at Horizon Therapy Associates LLC at sarah@therapyhorizon.com or call 785-740-4647.
