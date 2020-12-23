The Horton City Commission met last week, and the group heard from City Administrator John Calhoon that he had approved a request from the county to use they area of the armory for a COVID testing center.
The site will be used until the end of the month, at the least, and possibly throughout the summer.
Calhoon also discussed employee bonuses with commissioners, stating that he is not recommending bonuses this year, suggesting instead that the city give its employees Chamber Bucks. The group did decide to stick with the budgeted 3 percent raises that had previously been planned. Calhoon also announced that dog tags can be purchased up to Feb. 1 without penalty, and that the commission now has equipment set up for Zoom meetings if they decide to go that route in the future.
The Mission Lake caretaker, Jim Hoffman, has informed Calhoon that he will not return for next season. The Commission agreed to advertise for the position with included maintenance and mowing duties.
The Commission approved a new Ordinance that realigns certain duties for the City Administrator, and also approved a payment in the amount of $277,911.86 for the wastewater treatment plant construction project. Calhoon was granted permission to purchase surveillance cameras with KCAMP Risk Avoidance grant funds.
