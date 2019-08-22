The Horton City Commission held a special meeting earlier this month, and after no comments at a public hearing, voted to approve their 2020 budget. The newly adopted $4.3 million budget calls for no increase to the mill levy, though a hike in the city’s assessed valuation will mean a bump of almost $18,000 in tax revenue generated.
At the Commission’s previous August meeting, Hiawatha Hospital CEO informed the group that the hospital is looking into requesting another tax vote for Brown County due to increased performance but a remaining need to purchase equipment. Broberg said at the time that the group was considering keeping 100 percent of the tax in Hiawatha, with no concrete plans for healthcare in South Brown County.
Police Chief and City Administrator John Calhoon told the commission that Horton Hospital’s Chapter 11 Trustee is requesting to certify the hospital as a Critical Access Hospital, and is requesting letters from KDHE, Governor Kelly’s office and the City, expressing support for reopening the hospital as Critical Access Hospital.
The commission voted to approve a resolution for the abatement of conditions at 105 E 8th Street in Horton to remedy conditions that are “injurious to the health, safety or general welfare of the community, or detrimental to adjoining properties, the neighborhood or the city.” The resolution allows the city to repair, demolish or removing the conditions after 30 days. A hearing will be held on September 29th, at which time the owner, their agent or any lienholders may plead their case as to why the building should not be condemned.
The commission voted to purchase a skid steer, approve Barbara McClain to the Library Board, approve a dock installation request from Jim Streeter, and approve updated Standard Traffic Ordinances in Horton. Commissioner Bobby Bacon passed on a request from Keith Olsen that flag football referees be paid $10 per game, which was approved, as well as a request from Commissioner Rex West to reduce the armory fee by half for Faith and Fun.
City Administrator Calhoon also informed the Commission that contractor Derik Kesler of Topeka had put forth an estimate of approximately $58,400 to install an ADA compliant bathroom, break room and additional office at City Hall. The Commission voted unanimously to approve the project, which should be completed by the end of the year.
