The USD 430 School Board met earlier this month, and the group voted to hire two new coaches, while also accepting the resignations of HHS head football coach Mark Friess, EMS assistant track coach Staci Campbell and the retirement resignation of EMS Social Studies teacher Eli Wenger. The Board also voted to hire Skylar Wikle as HHS head wrestling coach and Zach Mendez as head golf coach.
Superintendent Jason Cline thanked EMS students and staff for the excellent Veterans Day assembly they put on, and Board member Laurence Berger said that he had heard lots of praise from community members for the assembly. Cline also congratulated and welcomed Berger, Jason Selland, Rex Lockwood and April Keo as new and returning Board members.
The Board approved the sale of outdated EMS athletic uniforms, as well as to accept the $1.00 bid from McKenna Boller for the purchase of property at 233 W 8th St in Horton, with the buyer paying closing costs. There was also discussion about creating a new district website, and Superintendent Cline said he will do further research and return with more information at the next meeting.
