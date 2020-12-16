The USD 430 School Board met on Monday, and the group voted to approve a recommendation to hire Jacob Chalfant as the new Ag Ed teacher for the 2020-2021 School year. Chalfant is a graduate of ACCHS, and attended Cloud County Community College before finishing his studies at Kansas State University.
The board also approved the hiring of Charlene White as an auxiliary bus driver and Kylie Hutfles as a new substitute teacher.
Superintendent Jason Cline updated the board on district quarantine numbers, with a total of 29 students and staff out currently. The group also voted to continue to honor the expiring Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which requires employers to provide paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for issues related to COVID-19, through the end of the current school year.
The board discussed local mask mandates, as well, and thanked their staff for coming together and working to get through a successful school year. Special recognition was given to the staff as the elementary school, who pulled together while over half the staff was out.
