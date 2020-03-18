Closures and directives have been coming from the State government level at a rapid pace in recent days, as efforts to limit the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic continue across the country.
Both the Horton city government and the South Brown County School Board have responded with changes coming locally, as well.
In a letter posted to Facebook on Tuesday, Horton Mayor Bryan Stirton informed citizens that City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice. The city is urging citizens to conduct any business with the city over the phone or online. Stirton noted that no public parks are closed at this time, but that may change in days to come. Stirton also stated that City Commission meetings will go forward at this time, but other nonessential meetings will be postponed or cancelled.
With the news on Tuesday that the governor has called off attendance for the remainder of the school year, USD 430 has responded and plans to respond further soon.
The district announced at last week’s School Board meeting that the schools would set up a drive-through lunch program at the elementary school for students aged 1 through 18.
The district also called a special meeting of the School Board for next Monday evening. Superintendent Jason Cline released a letter on Tuesday afternoon addressing the state-wide school closures, saying that a Kansas Task Force Team is developing recommendations for schools to follow going forward this school year, with more information to come by the end of the day Wednesday.
Cline said the schools would be deep cleaning this week as the district collects information, and next week certified staff will be brought in to develop a plan based on the recommendations they receive from the State. Cline asked for flexibility and patience of district patrons as the district continues to do its best for its students and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.