The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, and the group heard from City Administrator John Calhoon that masks will continue to be strongly recommended at City Hall, but that it will no longer be a requirement. Calhoon said as the vaccine is now readily available he feels that it is time to give people the choice on whether or not to wear a mask.
Calhoon also announced with regrets that Radndy Mayfield will be leaving as the City’s Public Works Superintendent. The City will need to apply for a Operator-In-Training with no workers left with water or sewer certifications, and that the he plans to reach out to Hiawatha’s Waste Water Treatment Facility Operator II Dave Grim to see if he will contract with the city while a current worker obtains his license. Calhoon will look to hire some new employees, and will serve as the interim Public Works Superintendent until the current situation is resolved.
There was some discussion of how to handle land between the baseball field and football field. Some of the property is owned by the school district, but will need to be city-owned in order to for the new baseball field to be constructed. The discussion was tabled until after the school board meets this month.
The Commission voted to approve Joe reed and Richard Trager as appointees to the Horton Housing Authority, and also approved a bid from J & B Contractors to remove and replace curbs, starting witthe curbs at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. A bid for $12,034.00 from Bruce Gaskell MFG, LLC was approved for aluminum deck plating, as well as a bid for $8,500.00 for a three-phase pad-mounted transformer for the wastewater treatment facility, and approximately $8,000.00 in electric wire. Also approved was payment number 8 for the Phase III Sewer Project in the amount of $246,444.25.
