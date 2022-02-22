At the first meeting of February for the Horton City Commission, City Administrator John Calhoon informed the group of important upcoming dates regarding construction on the city’s new baseball field.
Feb. 18 was scheduled for bid letting at Horton City Hall, while the bid awards will be held at the City Commission meeting on the 22nd. Calhoon stated that he was optimistic that more competitive bids will come in on this attempt, as there was more interest the project.
The group returned to a previous discussion on chain of command and camera access at City Hall. It was agreed at the Chief of Police will answer to the City Commission rather than the City Administrator, and the Chief will supervise police officers and communications officers, including discipline, hiring and firing, while the City Administrators will oversee all non-elected city employees, except the City Attorney, Chief of Police, police officers, City Treasurer and Municipal Judge. Given current limitations of the city’s security software, security cameras will be viewable by the Chief of Police, City Administrator and City Clerk, for security purposes only.
In other business:
* Police Chief Boller updated the commission on dispatch call data, as well as traffic stop numbers and dog tag sales numbers. Boller also said that code enforcement will be ramping up as nicer weather comes.
* City Lake Caretaker Michael Cline informed the commission that renovations are underway in the shower house, while 40 picnic tables have been painted and repaired around the lake, and 14 flower pots have been repainted at Hickory Point.
* The commission voted to approve a trash service contract with Hamilton Recycling & Disposal with a provision that all residential customers use a city-owned bin with a $1.00 rental fee per month.
* The group also voted to approve a payment of $65,690.65 for the Phase III Sewer Project, as well as a request to write off bad debt.
* The group was in consensus to provide liability insurance for the city airport. A request was also approved to reorganize city fees, including a $50 increase to water tapping and sewer tapping fees and demolition permits, along with a $3 fee for notary services, and a $5 increase for golf cart permits.
* The commission also voted to approve a request to help pay for the Mission Lake firework show, agreeing to donate $500.
