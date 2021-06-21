The Horton City Commission met earlier in the month, and was updated by City Administrator John Calhoon on the ballfield project.
Calhoon reported that all the wood from the grandstands has been removed, and that the Kickapoo Tribe has agreed to tear down the remainder of the grandstand. There was also discussion of fencing, which has been taken down and is laying on the ground on-site. Cahoon suggested offering to sell the fencing and posts, which still have concrete on the ends, for $1,500 or best offer.
Commissioner Wade Edwards informed the group that project’s engineers have delayed the start time of the project to late October or early November, and will count on good weather during winter months. The Commission discussed whether the delay would cause problems getting grass on the field prior to the start of the baseball and softball seasons. Calhoon said he would share the Commissions displeasure with the delay with the engineers.
Also discussed were concerns over reduced ambulance services in town in recent months. Residents are worried about having to wait for services if they are dispatched out of Hiawatha. IT was agreed that the city should explore options, and Edwards said he would speak with Amberwell Hospital, and Mayor Stirton said he would like to invite Duke Koerperich to attend a meeting to discuss options.
The city’s curb cost share program has gained interest from residents. J&B Contractors has given bids for three residences, but is backlogged until October. There was also talk of different types of curbs, and the group agreed that standard standup curbing will be required if the city is going to share in the cost.
The Commission decided against addressing requests for rip rap on private frontage properties, as city crews working there could invite liability concerns, and also because the city has other city-owned portions of the lake that need work. There has also been concern about wake boats on Mission Lake, and the Park Board suggested posting “No Wake Boat Surfing Allowed” signs at the lake, but it was suggested that Calhoon reach out to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to get their recommendation.
