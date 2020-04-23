The Horton Civic Center has been recently listed on the National Register of Historic places.
Keith Olsen, a rural Horton resident and Brown County Commissioner, applied for this honor several months ago. He wanted to get the Civic Center – or as it originally was called the WPA Fairgrounds – listed with the national registry as he was applying for Heritage Trust Fund grants to get a new roof.
A listing with the Kansas State Registry of Historic Places was initially approved and the building, which is owned by the City of Horton, is listed also with the National Parks and Recreation as a landmark.
Olsen said the project was denied for the trust fund monies – the project was one of about 20 applicants -, but he has the option to reapply next year. He is also researching tax credits for next year to help pay for the project, which will cost between $65,000 to $70,000, based on the bids he received.
Construction on the historic Horton Civic Center started in 1937 and was completed in 1939. The construction includes the main civic center/livestock arena, in addition to an old salt shed and building where the fashion revue is held.
According to history provided by the Brown County Historical Society, the building was an initiative of the New Deal Works Progressive Administration and built from locally quarried limestone. The project designer for the building was W.O. “Tutes” Thomas and the city engineer was Harve (or Harvey) Lingo. Lingo was a machinist apprentice at the Rock Island Shops and began work for the Horton Municipal Water in 1922. In 1928, he was made Superintendent of the Horton Water and Light Department.
Olsen, who has headed up local events such as the Angelman Tractor Cruise, summer basketball and volleyball camps, took on this project because 4-H and the Civic Center is near and dear to his heart.
Olsen, who lives on a farm just outside of Horton, said he has been involved with 4-H in some capacity since 1970 – whether as a youth, or an adult volunteer with 4-H and the Brown County Fair.
“I have been very involved with 4-H and very involved with activities that occur at the Civic Center,” Olsen said, who has served as Swine Superintendent for the county fair for the past several years and also sponsors the Pedal Power Tractor Pull.
While his initial application for the Heritage Trust Fund grant was denied, Olsen plans to reapply next year and pursue options for finding other funds. He plans to start a donation drive to raise funds locally as well.
“I just love 4-H and all of the county activities that take place there at the Civic Center,” he said. “We have to make sure we take care of it – it's a one of a kind building. It's not your typical county fair building – it's not a Morton, but an old stone building. You feel llike you are at a county fair – you walk in and say this is a county fair.”
Olsen said his goal is to raise money for the roof and make sure area residents know about the historic value of the Civic Center.
Anyone wanting to send a donation can mail it to Olsen at 1438 140th St., Horton, 66439; or for more information call him at 741-0208 or email at olegold@rainbowtel.net.
