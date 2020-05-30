Family medicine and obstetric services return to Horton as the newly remodeled Horton Clinic begins taking new patient appointments starting June 1, 2020.
Precautions will be in place to ensure safe care for patients and employees. While same-day appointments are available, due to current public health concerns individuals are asked to make an appointment before visiting the clinic. A grand opening is planned for later this summer, at which time community members will be invited to tour the facility and meet the providers.
COVID-19 Precautions and Testing
Horton Clinic will be following phased processes based on COVID-19 health metrics, including the initial phase of all patients being screened before entering the building and asked to wear a mask. Individuals who think they may have contracted COVID-19 or may have been exposed to COVID-19 may call our COVID hotline at (913) 360-6700 during the hours of 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. One of our nurses will assess the individual’s condition over the phone and recommend the next best step. If individuals feel they may have contracted COVID-19 and wish to see a provider, call this number BEFORE coming to the clinic. This will ensure safe care for those with COVID-19 concerns as well as all other patients.
More information about the Horton Clinic is available our website at https://atchisonhospital.org/horton. Patients may call (785) 486-2468 between the hours of 8-4:30 Monday through Friday to make an appointment to see a Horton Clinic healthcare provider.
