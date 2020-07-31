Atchison Hospital and Clinics as announced that Stacy Scott, FNP-C, has joined the Horton Clinic family care team.
Scott is the first full-time provider to join Horton Clinic and will begin accepting patients starting Aug. 1. Stacy grew up in Sabetha, and she and her family are excited to return to the area.
For the past three years, Scott has served as an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) in the primary care and walk-in clinics of Mena Regional Health System in Mena, Arkansas, caring for people of all ages with various conditions. Prior to her time in Arkansas, she served in healthcare facilities in Topeka and Sabetha.
Scott started working as a certified nurse assistant at a local nursing home in Sabetha when she was 16 years old and progressed in her career to become a certified medical assistant, then a registered nurse, and now a nurse practitioner. Stacy received a bachelor’s degree in Human Biology from the University of Kansas in Lawrence and a second bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Baker University School of Nursing in Topeka, where she graduated with honors. She then earned her master’s degree in Nursing–Family Nurse Practitioner from Fort Hays State University in Fort Hays.
Scott practices patient-centered care, listening to her patients and getting to know what is important to them.
“Patient-centered care involves the patient’s input on treatment plans for their own health condition,” she explains. “As a provider, I can inform, educate, and present different treatment options to the patient, but together, we can develop a treatment plan that best suits the patient’s goals for his or her health.”
Scott said she believes that family practice providers are the hub of healthcare and vital to the health of the individual, the family, and the community. She enjoys caring for patients of all ages and watching families grow, and she looks forward to providing care for the families of Horton and surrounding communities.
