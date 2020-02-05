The Horton City Commission has voted to update fees for City-owned buildings and facilities.
The Civic Center fee will increase from $50 to $150, while lake fees will charge $30 for up to three hours and $50 per day for shelter house and gazebo rentals, the aquatic park will add an adult pass for $75, and the new shelter house will be $30 for up to three hours or $50 per day, the impound fee for the dog pound will go from $6 per day to $8 a day, and the dog tag late registration fee will now be $11 with urinalysis now set at $5.
The Commission heard from Bruce Bird on behalf of Mission Village, who informed the Commission at the current census is 26 with an increase coming to 29. Bird informed the Commission that the Jefferson County Memorial Hospital has submitted a Lease Purchase Agreement, and if approved, the group intends to invest over $100,000 into the facility. John Boller was also present on behalf of the Horton Chamber, and was approved for a request to hold Chamber meetings at City Hall.
Interim Horton Library Director Jessica Buhrman was present for a discussion of maintenance and lighting for the library. The Commission clarified that the library is not a city-owned building and that upkeep should be handled through the library board, but they city will provide lawn care and snow removal.
The Commission voted to select Municode to create a new website for the City, with an $1,800 annual maintenance cost. The group also approved a request to add Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to the list of the city’s paid holidays, and made adjustments to the pay rate for pool employees. Going forward any 1st year lifeguards and concession stand workers will receive $7.55 per hour, with that rate increasing to $7.85 in their second consecutive year and $8.25 in their third. The pool manager will earn $11 per hour and the assistant manager earning $10. It is noted that employees who worked at the rate of $8 per hour will continue to receive that rate if they are under three consecutive years.
