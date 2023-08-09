The Horton City Commission held a special meeting on July 24, voting 4 to 3 to approve Resolution 2023-002, sending a notice of Public Hearing for 10 properties in town deemed to be unsafe or dangerous structures.
Mayor Bryan Stirton and Commissioners Richard Lovelady, Rex West and Tina Nigh voted for the Resolution, with Commissioner Carmela Boller casting the lone nay vote.
The move was discussed at the July 17 meeting, as well, with Police Chief Jon Boller providing a list of eight houses and two garages for demolition. Each of the properties have been sent 45-day letters that have now elapsed. Some of the structures will be set for demolition this years, while others will be budgeted for 2024.
Chief Boller also discussed overgrown lawns, saying that 10-day letters can be sent once grass has reached 12 inches tall, which would then allow the city to mow the grass. Commissioner Boller stated that she does not believe the city should be cleaning up yards, offering her opinion that it sets a bad precedent and sends the wrong signal, especially with current difficulties cutting expenses from the upcoming budget.
The commission also approved Ordinance 1207, increasing the monthly service charge for electric for residents in increments of $5 per year for the next three years. Commercial customers will see increases of $6 per year. The rates will also affect customers outside of city limits, as well as large commercial users. The group noted that the funds generate will be used for substation and infrastructure improvements.
Other items of note from the meeting:
*The group voted to send notice to the County Clerk notifying their intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate.
*The commission requested an Ordinance to be brought for a first reading at the next meeting setting a traffic investigation by the Horton Police Department at Mission Lake, and increasing the speed limit from 20 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour from 15th Street north on Wilson Drive up to the 20 mile per hour sign at the volleyball court.
*Also approved was the purchase of a Neptune Rake for $5,339.00 along with a portable winch system for $1,595.00 to remove weeds, lily pads and detritus from the Little Lake. The group would like to ask the Fish and Game Club to help run the rake.
*A budget workshop was held after the meeting, with another scheduled for the meeting on Aug. 7.
