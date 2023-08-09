City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

The Horton City Commission held a special meeting on July 24, voting 4 to 3 to approve Resolution 2023-002, sending a notice of Public Hearing for 10 properties in town deemed to be unsafe or dangerous structures.

Mayor Bryan Stirton and Commissioners Richard Lovelady, Rex West and Tina Nigh voted for the Resolution, with Commissioner Carmela Boller casting the lone nay vote.

