The Horton City Commission met for its first October meeting, and the group was joined by a representative from Governmental Assistance Services, as they held a Public Hearing relating to a CDBG Grant application that was previously denied.
The city would be responsible for $190,000, which has been promised by Tim Lentz and the HIDC. Commissioner Wade Edwards said the group has reassured the commission that they have contributing patrons willing to cover the cost, though nothing has been put in writing. The GAS representative informed the commission that the city is under no obligation to accept the grant if funds do not come through. After discussion, the commission voted to approve a resolution to apply for the grant.
The commission also heard from Rita Boller, who asked for a resolution to be passed to declare the city as a Purple Heart City. The city would be placed on a map of Purple Heart Cities, and would place signs at each entrance of the city. The commission agreed and read a proclamation naming Horton a Purple Heart City, and also approved the purchase of the signs.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included a $34,137.45 for a payroll ordinance and $3,753,064.99 for an appropriation ordinance. The group also approved the use of the Blue Building for the 4-H rabbit show on February 27th, 2021, as well as a payment of $198,607.19 for the Phase III Sewer Project.
