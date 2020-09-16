The Horton City Commission met last month, and the group voted to approve a 2021 budget with a mill levy of 67.787. Commissioner Edwards noted that the levy has not been raised since 2019, when it increased just 0.021 mills.
Jessica Burhman of the Horton Library was in attendance again, asking to revisit the request for an additional $4,800 in funding from the city. The topic was tabled at a previous meeting as the commission asked to wait to see how grants came back. Buhrman informed the commission that $5,590.50 in grant money has been received. Mayor Bryan Stirton said the city will look for additional funds if they are needed, depending on future grants. Buhrman stated that she would keep the commission apprised.
The commission approved the annual updated Uniform Public Offense Code and Standard Traffic Ordinance, as well as a resolution authorizing early redemption on outstanding temporary notes for the Phase III Sewer Project. The group also approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payroll appropriation of $40,384.23 and a disbursement appropriation of $202,212.98.
