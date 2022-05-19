The Horton City Commission met for the first time in May, and the group was approached by Connie Werner about seeking verbal support to join the Pony Express Byway. The Pony Express route ran through Horton from 1860-1861, nd the Byway will run from Elwood and pass through Horton, hitting Doniphan, Brown, Nemaha, Marshall and Washington counties, ending in Hanover. The commission voted unanimously to approve the application.
The group also discussed vacancies on the Horton Public Library Board, approve the appointments of John Hoschouer and Sunshine Boone as Trustees for the board, pending an ordinance to allow out of town trustees. Also approved was payment request 21 for the Phase III Sewer Project to AHRS Construction in the amount of $105,159.53.
Police Chief Jon Boller informed the Commission that the department continues to impose Code Enforcement in town, with new and follow-up letters and notices to appear going out regularly. City Administrator John Calhoon shared that $550 was raised at a pancake feed at Mission Lake to go toward the Fourth of July fireworks display. Calhoon also told the Commission that the inspection for the F550 boom truck was received, and Calhoon is awaiting the payoff amount from Altec Capital. Calhoon shared the the 2003 F550 diesel that was purchased will be driven by the street department. There was discussion on the rip rap by the city’s quonset, and Public Works Director Randy Mayfield stated that the skid plate on the skid loader is repaired, so his crew can now break that up and spread it at the lake.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payroll ordinance in the amount of $36,371.48 and a disbursement ordinance in the amount of $107,552.54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.