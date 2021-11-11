The Horton City Commission met for the final time in October, and the group discussed the recent hostilities over the rate increases for camping spots at Mission Lake. Commissioner Wade Edwards said he would like to offer a gesture to resident campers, suggesting that the $50 fee to reserve a spot for the year be waived for Horton residents. The commission voted unanimously, with Mayor Bryan Stirton abstaining, to agree to the waived fee.
The group also discussed recent employee turnover. City Administrator John Calhoon said that there has been quite a bit of turnover, recently, specifically at the court clerk position and spots in the electric and water departments, along with the police department. Calhoon has reached out to community colleges, technical schools and KMEA to help fill open lineman positions. Commissioner Edwards said that wages are a major stumbling block in hiring new employees. He said that current employee salaries limit what the city can offer new hires, then proposed a 3% budgeted pay raise, along with an additional 3% raise to come from ARPA funds. The issue will be presented on the next meeting’s agenda.
Calhoon also informed the commission that nearly all of the $30,000 budget for the curb replacement cost share program has been exhausted. Commissioner Rex West joined Calhoon in praising the outcome of the program. There was some concern about an unintended consequence of the program, as the contractor sold the torn-out curb material to a homeowner on the west end of the lake. West feels that the material is city property and that the city should be reimbursed. Calhoon said that since there was no language in the contract specifying what should be done with the demolition materials that the contractor has the right to do what he pleases with it. The commission agreed that this a lesson learned and that the issue will be addressed in future contracts.
The commission approved a change order to the Waste Water Treatment Facility project for a $108,939.25 increase. The group also approved Gordon CPA to perform the 2021 city audit, and agreed to bring an updated Parking Ordinance to allow the police department to enforce the new bus route change at the Horton Elementary School.
In other business, the commission approved a payroll ordinance in the amount of $32,838.29, as well as a disbursement ordinance in the amount of $554,372.60.
