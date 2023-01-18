The Horton City Commission met on Jan. 3, and voted to sign closeout documents for the Community Development Block Grant project that helped bring the new Horton ballfields near to completion.
The forms included the Grantee’s Release Form, Certificate of Completion, Notice of Completion and Final Inspection and Final Wage Compliance Report Format, and the Final Request for Payment, and all will be sent to the Kansas Department of Commerce.
The ballfield project has been an ongoing goal of the commission, and construction has gone quickly over the past five months. There are items that remain to be funded and completed, but the City and HIDC are working with various groups to raise money to put the finishing touches on the fields. Items purchased for the field from Kansas City were scheduled to be picked up later that week.
The commission opened bids for materials and hauling services at the meeting, as well. Stirton Brothers Trucking won the bid for hauling, with Mayor Bryan Stirton abstaining from the vote, for .20 cents per ton per loaded mile. Keller Construction was the loan bid for materials, and was approved for $95.00 per ton of cod patch. No other bids were received, leaving the city to source materials as needed throughout the year.
City Administrator John Calhoon addressed several programs and projects, including a Kansas Waste Tire Grant, and the Department of Commerce Housing Assessment Tool, which will help guide the city through the process of presenting housing needs. Calhoon also discussed the lengthy application process for the Kansas PRIDE Program.
In other business:
*The Commission approved a 5-year re-enrollment into the Community Fisheries Assistance Program.
*Police Chief Boller announced that demolition of properties at 1041 2nd Avenue West, 120 West 9th Street, 321 East 9th Street and 433 West 12th Street have been completed, with leveling work nearing completion.
*The Commission approved a Payroll Ordinance in the amount of $36,070.26 and a Disbursement Ordinance in the amount of $174,032.01.
