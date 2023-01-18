Horton ballfield

The Horton ballfield project nears its final stages of completion

 Photo courtesy of HIDC Facebook

The Horton City Commission met on Jan. 3, and voted to sign closeout documents for the Community Development Block Grant project that helped bring the new Horton ballfields near to completion. 

The forms included the Grantee’s Release Form, Certificate of Completion, Notice of Completion and Final Inspection and Final Wage Compliance Report Format, and the Final Request for Payment, and all will be sent to the Kansas Department of Commerce.

