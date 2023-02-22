The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, with the group voting to accept a lease purchase quote from GNBank for a 2002 GMC Water Tender Truck for the city fire department.
The unanticipated need for a truck was not budgeted for 2023, so the city requested lease bids with the first annual payment coming in January of next year. City Clerk Kim Knudson sent requests for lease purchase requests to three local banks for the $49,000 vehicle on a 4-year note. GNBank came back with a 48-month lease option at 4.66% while First Option Bank returned a tax-free interest rate at 4.8% with 4 annual payments. After a discussion, the quote from GNBank was approved.
The group also appointed several local stakeholders to form an informal housing advisory board to represent the city with the Housing Inter-Agency Commission this spring. Commissioner Richard Lovelady will serve as the elected official on the board, while Kelsee Hirsch, John Scott, Colton Oswald and Janice Crider were also appointed to the Board by recommendation of City Administrator John Calhoon.
Calhoon also discussed the hire of Nick Dowell as the Recreation Coordinator. Dowell began in the position on February 1st, and his duties are spelled out in the MOU set up between the School Board and the City. Calhoon is also attempting to work with the Hiawatha Masonic Lodge to see if a partnership is a good fit for the Kansas Pride Program. The City Administrator also informed the Commission that the Horton Hospital will be demolished around the end of the month or early next month.
In other business:
*The Commission med with representatives from KMEA and Evergy to discuss necessary upgrades to the city's substation and requested an MOU from Evergy outlining acquisition of the substation and the impact this will have on Horton's consumers. Evergy agreed to draft an MOU for the next meeting.
*The Commission approved Baker Electric, LLC to install press box speakers that will be strapped to the ball field's light poles.
*The final walkthrough with USDA for grant closure at the wastewater treatment facility will be February 24th at 2:30 p.om.
*The Commission discussed Ordinance 1093 of the Horton Municipal Code regarding motor vehicles constituting nuisances on private property. Commissioner Rex West disputed that residents can drive over a curb and park in the yard, and would like to see that enforced, while City Attorney Kevin Hill stated that the resident has 10 days from the date of serving to abate the issue before a complaint can be filed in municipal court.
*A Drainage Study for Mission Lake from BG Consultants was presented, with Calhoon stating that the next step is for BG Consultants to advertise for Requests for Proposal.
*The group voted to approve the presented Employee Recognition Program.
*The Commission discussed camping regulations, and after some discussion, a revised draft will be brought to the next meeting. Calhoon announced that camp signups will take place at City Hall on March 17th at 6 p.m.
*The Commission approved updated City fees, with accident reports going from $5 to $10 and a urinalysis going from $5 to $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.