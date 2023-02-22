City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, with the group voting to accept a lease purchase quote from GNBank for a 2002 GMC Water Tender Truck for the city fire department.

The unanticipated need for a truck was not budgeted for 2023, so the city requested lease bids with the first annual payment coming in January of next year.  City Clerk Kim Knudson sent requests for lease purchase requests to three local banks for the $49,000 vehicle on a 4-year note.  GNBank came back with a 48-month lease option at 4.66% while First Option Bank returned a tax-free interest rate at 4.8% with 4 annual payments.  After a discussion, the quote from GNBank was approved.

