The Horton City Commission met on December 19th, and after a lengthy discussion, approved an amended Memorandum of Understanding with ISD 430 to hire a Recreation Director. There was some talk about a supposed stipulation that the district would pay $25,000 to $30,000 per year for the use of the ballfields if they did not approve the MOU, but Commissioner Tina Nigh said the group never agreed to any amount, but simply came to a consensus that the school would need to enter an agreement similar to NEK-CAP's for their use of the armory. After that issue was settled, the Commission voted unanimously, with the agreement of City Attorney Kevin Hill, to the school’s revised MOU.

The Commission returned to a conversation about the completion of wastewater treatment facility. At a previous meeting, it was reported that AHRS wanted the city to close out the project and submit final payment, but that there were minor parts of the project that had not been completed. Public Works Superintendent Randy Mayfield stated that AHRS had not been back out to finish up the final items, but also shared that he believed the majority of the remaining work needs to be completed by a subcontractor. City Administrator John Calhoon said he would meet with the necessary parties to bring the project to completion.

