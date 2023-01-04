The Horton City Commission met on December 19th, and after a lengthy discussion, approved an amended Memorandum of Understanding with ISD 430 to hire a Recreation Director. There was some talk about a supposed stipulation that the district would pay $25,000 to $30,000 per year for the use of the ballfields if they did not approve the MOU, but Commissioner Tina Nigh said the group never agreed to any amount, but simply came to a consensus that the school would need to enter an agreement similar to NEK-CAP's for their use of the armory. After that issue was settled, the Commission voted unanimously, with the agreement of City Attorney Kevin Hill, to the school’s revised MOU.
The Commission returned to a conversation about the completion of wastewater treatment facility. At a previous meeting, it was reported that AHRS wanted the city to close out the project and submit final payment, but that there were minor parts of the project that had not been completed. Public Works Superintendent Randy Mayfield stated that AHRS had not been back out to finish up the final items, but also shared that he believed the majority of the remaining work needs to be completed by a subcontractor. City Administrator John Calhoon said he would meet with the necessary parties to bring the project to completion.
Police Chief Jon Boller addressed the Commission, saying that the demolition of properties at 1041 2nd Avenue West, 120 West 9th Street, 321 East 9th Street and 433 West 12th Street are all on track as scheduled. Boller also requested that the Commission make a decision on hiring a sixth police officer in 2023, as was previously budgeted. Commissioner Rex West stated that he was not in favor of hiring another officer to handle code enforcement, but would rather see a current officer handle that as their primary duty. The Commission was at a consensus to hire a new officer because it is budgeted, but that they would need to see progress if the new position is to remain in place. Boller requested that any complaints about the Police Department be forwarded to him so he can deal with them in a prompt manner.
The first reading of an Ordinance regarding employee pay scale. Ordinance Number 1205 will go into place, if approved, after the Commission failed to approve the pay scale Ordinance last year. City Administrator Calhoon said he adjusted the maximum column by 8.7%, which is the current cost of living index.
*Calhoon discussed snow routes with the Commission, which are set by Ordinance, and the Commission agreed that treating of streets during and after storms will be left to Calhoon’s discretion.
Top Videos
*Chief Boller determined that only side by sides, or vehicle smaller will be permitted to clear sidewalks.
*Mayor Bryan Stirton discussed the fuel smell downtown, and was informed the KDHE has taken core samples and performed smoke tests, with a camera test of sewer lines yet to come.
*Commissioner Carmella Boller discussed the potential of the city getting into community solar.
*The Commission approved a Payroll Ordinance in the amount of $38,360.56 and Disbursement Ordinance in the amount of $92,266.27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.