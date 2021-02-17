The Horton City Commission approved a payment to USDA for final approval in the amount of $143,889.27 for the Phase III Sewer project.
Also approved was a change order with BG Consultants that may run between $10,000 and $20,000. A quote for $16,500 was approved from Power Plant Compliance to perform testing on the city’s power plant generators. The group also voted to approve a Financial Services Agreement to lower the interest rate on the city’s 2011 General Obligations Water Bond.
There was discussion of the open Lake Caretaker position. City Administrator John Calhoon stated that he has received several applications for the position and it was agreed that Calhoon and Commissioner Richard Lovelady will conduct interviews and make negotiations with the potential candidate. Calhoon also said he is working to form a Safety Committee with the city, which will give a rebate on insurance premiums.
There was also some discussion of a fire truck agreement with the City of Everest. With the agreement having expired in 2015, the Commission would like to sell the truck to Everest, and is interested in what that city would offer.
At a Special Meeting on Jan. 28, the Commission agreed to enter into a municipal lease to purchase a new ladder truck for the fire department, as well as to purchase a new air compressor for SCBA gear. Calhoon informed the Commission that volunteer firefighters had driven to Texas to pick up the truck, but that they had a tire blow out on the trip back, causing damage to the truck, as well as to a vehicle behind the truck. Calhoon said he is waiting for the police report to open a claim with the city’s auto insurance.
