The Horton City Commission met for the first time in January, and voted to approve bids for street materials from Rubble Reprocessing LLC.
The approved vote includes $14.25 1/2” screened chat, $12.00 for 1” crusher run, 1 ½” crusher run, 3” crusher run and AB3, and $10.50 for AG lime.
Also approved was a $95.00 bid for cold patch from Keller Construction, and a bid of $15.90 per ton loaded mile for hauling from Stirton Brothers Trucking.
City Administrator John Calhoon suggested that the city offices remain closed for the time being to keep their small work force working and safe.
The commission voted to approve the sale of city owned property at 316 West 9th Street in Horton to Keith Clymer for $1.00, plus any attorney, filing or registration fees. Also approved was a agreement to allow Votech to repair the lake caretaker truck.
Asked by Commissioner Rex West what his goals are in his first year as Police Chief, John Boller stated that code enforcement would be his first priority. Boller said that once staffing issues are taken care of, he will be scheduled from 8 to 5 daily to be more available to the community.
