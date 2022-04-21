The Horton City Commission met for the first time in April, approving an Ordinance allowing the sale of alcohol on Sundays. The ordinance has been discussed in recent meetings, with a first reading being presented at the previous meeting. Ordinance Number 1204 will be published once a week for two weeks, and then will go into effect 61 days after the final publication.
The commission heard from Chief of Police Jon Boller, who shared that environmental code enforcement citations have been issued, and that he hopes to have five dangerous structures in violation of the code torn down by the end of the year.
The group approved a payment request from AHRS Construction for the Phase III Sewer Project in the amount of $120,287.10. A Change Order Proposal was also submitted by AHRS to request 40 additional working days for substantial and final completion of the project due to material and equipment delays. The change order does not come with a change of cost to the City.
Discussions of liability issues, water usage, as well as acquisition of city property were pushed to a later date when the City Attorney could be in attendance. There was some discussion of the use of time by city workers who are members of the Fire Department.
The ballfield project was also discussed, with bids set for two weeks out. There were also questions about lighting, and City Administrator John Calhoon said that the plan is to have lights on two fields, but that the cost was not in the current bid specs.
After several Executive Sessions, the commission voted to give the City Administrator a 6% raise, including the 3% budgeted increase, as well as an additional 3% from ARPA funds.
The group also voted to approve $37,312.06 in payroll appropriations an $49,332.09 in disbursements.
