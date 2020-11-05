The Horton City Commission met in October, and group heard a request from Waste Management to raise the per home rate of each home in Horton by 3 percent.
The company said they needed to adjust rates due to rising costs and inflation. The commission voted to approve the increase, moving the rate per home from $14.00 to $14.42 effective January 1st 2021. Mayor Stirton cast the lone nay vote.
Commissioners also discussed the recurring topic of favoring local bidders for City commodities. City Attorney Kevin Hill had previously provided the Commission with a draft of a Weighted Local Preference Policy for bids, and Commissioner West presented the group with the map that the school district uses for the same purposes. The Commission came to a decision that local vendors should receive preference in the amount of a designated percentage, but the issue will be resolved in detail at a later meeting.
City Administrator John Calhoon informed the commission about several staffing updates. Nathan Mahkuk has been hired to work with the Sewer Department, while Brock Becker started police academy this week, and will be gone until March 2021. Josh Haverkamp moved to part-time with the city, and a new police officer with experience from Ohio has been hired, and will begin this month after moving.
Calhoon also made the recommendation that masks be worn at City Hall meetings, and also shared concern that it may be time to lock the front door at City Hall again during the day and encouraging online or drop box payments due to worsening Covid-19 conditions in the county.
(0) comments
