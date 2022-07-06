The Horton City Commission met for the final time in June, and the group picked up a discussion of rental costs for the city’s Armory. Currently, NEK-CAP rents the building for $750 per month. The city maintains and insures the building, and with costs increasing, there has been talk of raising that rental amount. Some Commissioners voiced concerns over NEK-CAP absorbing the entire hit of an increase, as other entities utilize the building as well. The Commission would like to discuss the use of the building with the ambulance service, and will also consider some charge to the school for their use.
The commission heard from a concerned parent about an incident at the swimming pool. Cole Schmitz was present to request a refund for his family’s seasonal pool pass, after one of his children went underwater during a swimming lesson. City Administrator John Calhoon said he has looked into the issue, and that the mother was present and EMS was not called. Calhoon urged the family to return to the pool and made the decision to deny the reimbursement and the Commission stood behind that decision.
After some discussion and sorting through Charter Ordinances, the commission voted to appoint Jessica Gigstad as a Trustee to the Board of the Horton Public Library. The Commission will consider revising the Charter in the future if other potential board members reside outside of the city. The group also heard an update that the project sign has been placed at the ball field, and Aller LLC will begin dirt work soon.
The commission was presented with the Editorial Research and Report from American Legal Publishing Corporation, regarding building codes, which will later be presented for formal approval. Calhoon shared that Lanter SPS, LLC will begin working on the Civic Center roof, and also discussed various KDOT funding for communities tha the Commission could pursue for projects relating to highways, local roads, bridges, rail, airports, bicycles, pedestrian and public transit projects.
