The Horton City Commission met twice earlier this month, holding one regular meeting, then a special meeting, with one of the main topics of conversation being the city’s proposed ball park project.
At the initial meeting, it was announced that the city was granted the 60-day extension to get construction contracts in place, and at the ensuing meeting, the plan for moving forward was laid out.
At the special meeting, City Administrator John Calhoon stated that he, along with BG Consultants President Brian Kingsley, Garrett Nordstrom of Governmental Assistance Services and HIDC member Tim Lentz have spent hours working on finding ways to cut costs for the new fields, after original bids were miscalculated and the most recent rounds of bids have all been over budget.
With a new deadline of April 28, the discussion turned to rejecting the latest rounds of bids, as well as alternatives to reaching the desired cost, given the rising cost of construction supplies. The city has received CDBG funding in the amount of $190,050 with approximately $200,000 I donated funds. Calhoon said that some of the deductions the group has come up with will get bids closer to the budget, but that the city would likely need to come up with additional funding.
There was some talk of applying for additional government grants in November. Kingsley said that BG Consultants has not billed the city in months, and do not plan to, even if another grant application is required, because they wish to maintain the excellent relationship they have with the city.
The group eventual voted to reject all previous bids, and Kingsley stated that he would come up with a schedule and get a new round of bids advertised within a few days, with bids being awarded at the April 18 commission meeting.
In other business:
* The commission approved several new ordinances, regarding items such as trash service, trash containers, quorum, floodplain management and chain of command.
* There was discussion of allowing Sunday alcohol sales, ending in a request to have City Attorney Kevin Hill draft an ordinance for a first reading at the next meeting, which will go into effect after two consecutive weeks of publication and then an additional 61 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.