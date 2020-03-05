The Horton City Commission met on Monday evening and held a meeting with several of the town’s business owners regarding how to handle code enforcement issues. Randy Beach, Matt Howell, Diane Maltby and Tim Lentz were all present.
Former Horton Mayor Tim Lentz voiced frustrations over a lack of enforcement and noted that the city had spent a good deal of money on a City Code Book and needed to follow the guidelines that are listed. Lentz noted an empty house near his residence that he has been asking for action on for 11 months with no results. Commissioner Kenn Krug, who had requested that the business owners attend the meeting, requested to have the issue placed on the agenda for the next meeting, as well.
The commission also heard from Garrett Nordstrom from Governmental Assistance Services on the grant that the city did not receive for the ball fields. Nordstrom informed the Commission that feedback will be coming in soon that will give the group an idea of how to improve the application going forward.
Jeff Perry, CEO of Atchison hospital was also on hand and discussed the future of the Horton Clinic. He said that once the title is received that plans will be put into action and progress should come quickly. Perry reported that Kex Rx Pharmacy has agreed to stay in the building, and that lab work and X-ray capacity within the clinic are areas the group is working on to be prepared. It was also noted that job applications are already available, and that the hope is to fill the open positions with local medical professionals. LaMont Cook was present to discuss Mission Village. Cook stated that there are currently 25 residents at the nursing home, and in January, the group showed a $21,000 profit. There is work going on to meet some new regulations with the State Fire Marshal.
The commission approved an agreement with Grey Snow Sanitation for dumpster service for city-owned facilities, and also responded to a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Board to turn current 14-day camping spots into permanent spots and to assign one of those spots to Jodi Leatherman, who will make improvements to the spot by adding and leveling gravel.
In other business, the commission approved an appropriation ordinance of $32,786.33 and a disbursement of $78,976.40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.