The Horton City Commission met last month, and a major focus of the meeting was creating various incentive programs to help keep employees within the city's system.

Mayor Bryan Stirton requested an update on updating the Employee  Personnel Manual, recommending that the city increase pay for water and sewer workers who obtain certifications.  It was reported that no set guidelines or history has been followed in the past, but the consensus of the group was to include any compensation for obtaining certifications should be listed in the Manual to avoid any guessing.  City Administrator John Calhoon said he would present several different versions to the Commission and suggested a workshop session to finalize.

