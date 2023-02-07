The Horton City Commission met last month, and a major focus of the meeting was creating various incentive programs to help keep employees within the city's system.
Mayor Bryan Stirton requested an update on updating the Employee Personnel Manual, recommending that the city increase pay for water and sewer workers who obtain certifications. It was reported that no set guidelines or history has been followed in the past, but the consensus of the group was to include any compensation for obtaining certifications should be listed in the Manual to avoid any guessing. City Administrator John Calhoon said he would present several different versions to the Commission and suggested a workshop session to finalize.
Commissioner Carmella Boller presented a draft of the City of Horton Employee Recognition Program to the Commission to review and provide feedback. Boller said the program was intended to recognize city employees, and acknowledge their commitment and hard work. The programs are established to thank employees, and will be separate from the Christmas bonus given at the end of the year. Those recognized will be the subject of a write-up on the city's webpage and an article in the paper.
Boller also expressed interest in offering a package from TicketsatWork--a Corporate Entertainment Benefits provider that offers exclusive discounts, special offers and access to preferred seating and to tickets to top attractions, theme parks, shows, sporting events, movies, tickets hotels and more.
*Public Works Superintendent Randy Mayfield reported that the hoist rail for the pump removal at the EQ basin ahs been installed by Gaskell Mfg., LLC.
*Mayfield also reported that the KDHE inspection of the wastewater treatment plant was returned with positive results, but mentioned the need to reduce phosphorus to meet with 2024 guidelines.
*Police Chief Jon Boller verified that three officers have not been on duty at one time.
*The Drainage Study for Mission Lake has been prepared by BG Consultants, which is now ready to advertise for Requests for Proposal, as well as possible funding avenues for the Mission Lake Dam.
*There was discussion of purchasing a water tanker truck for the fire department.
*The Commission tabled discussions of 2023 City fees, camping rules and regulations, as well as discussing an Ordinance regarding the Horton Municipal Code.
