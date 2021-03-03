The Horton City Commission met for the final time in February, and the group had a conversation with City Administrator John Calhoon about the future of the city’s airport.
After voting to pay the insurance premium for the year, it was agreed that the group would assess the long term benefits versus the cost, as well as potential uses for the land.
Horton Library Director Jessica Buhrman was present to provide updates on the library. Buhrman shared the financial difficulties that the library is in, having exhausted their Building Improvement Fund and pulling money from savings to put a down payment on construction efforts to repair a wall that must be completed before the library can reopen.
The commission agreed to contact the state regarding help with repairing the dam at Mission Lake. With needed repairs, Calhoon suggested that the Commission look closely at long term debt before making a decision on fixing the dam. Paul Owings of BG Consultants said the group would prepare a CCLIP application for free, but that city needs to decide how much they are willing to match.
Pool Manager Tara Speer was present to discuss the upcoming season, and the conversation turned to the number of employees. Speer stated that carrying extra employees helps keep all sections of the pool open, while also covering for time missed during sporting events, vacations and other activities. Commissioner Rex West and Calhoon both shared that they would like to see less total employees.
The group voted to restructure a USDA loan to lower the interest rate and save roughly $5,000 per year. Also approved was an offer to sell a city fire truck to the Everest Fire Department for $2,000. Everest had offered $1,000, but the Commission felt that $2,000 was fair. Calhoon recommended to the Commission that City Hall reopen to the public with a mask requirement to enter the building. Calhoon also announced that Brock Becker will soon graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center and will be on duty as a fully certified Police Officer. Christian White has been hired as a new Public Works employee. Also, a staff member from Congressman Jake LaTurner’s office will be at City Hall from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the 3rd Wednesday of each month.
