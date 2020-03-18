The Horton City Commission met for the first time in March and discussed the appraisal of Mission Village.
Commissioner Wade Edwards suggested that starting with the figure of $600,000 would drive away purchasers, specifically Jefferson County Memorial Hospital, who is looking into purchasing the retirement home. Edwards suggested starting at $250,000, and the decision was ultimately made to table discussion of the Lease Purchase Agreement until the next meeting
The commission approved a Master License Agreement with Rainbow Communications, as well a franchise ordinance, with both spanning 10 years. The commission also voted to approve Reinvent Horton’s request to host a flea market at Mission Lake both at the end of March and the first weekend in November. Also approved was a five year lease for the airport.
The group discussed hiring a Code Enforcement Officer, and asked City Administrator John Calhoon to bring recommendations. Calhoon noted that Officer Boller has cited five dilapidated properties and will cite five a week over the next few weeks and then bring a recommendation to demolish the properties when finances permit. Calhoon also informed the commission that there are 25 spots open for the 2020 camping season at Mission Lake, with signups to take place at 6 p.m. on March 20th at the Blue Building. Calhoon also noted that positions are open for seasonal mowers, police officers and public works.
The commission also approved appropriations of $33,444.22 and $107,450.28.
