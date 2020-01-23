The Horton City Commission met for the first time in 2020 and touched base on the issue of downtown buildings that had been demolished.
Those present were Commissioners Kenn Krug, Rex West and Wade Edwards, along with Mayor Bryan Stirton.
The group discussed the downtown buildings that have recently been demolished at a cost of $81,000 by Madget Construction, as well as the $1,415.19 paid in landfill fees, and the county assisted by hauling dirt to the site after demolition.
The commission approved City Administrator John Calhoon to reach a further agreement with Madget Construction, not to exceed $4,000, for work to clean up final details of the project. Calhoon said that he had reached one of the two owners of the property, who has agreed to Quit Claim Deed the property over to the city.
The commission also discussed the properties damaged in the house fires that took place in December. One property is set for demolition and cleanup, while Calhoon reached one other owner who is willing to sign the property over to the city — the other owner has not yet been reached. Cahoon said he believes the property owners should be responsible for abatement of the destroyed properties.
Brianna Dowell discussed new website developers with the commission, but the issue was tabled until the next meeting. The group voted to let the City of Whiting use Horton’s jetter truck, with the stipulation that if the jetter gets stuck, Whiting will be responsible for digging it out. New Parks and Recreation Commissioner Richard Lovelady was absent from the meeting due to illness and will be sworn in at the next meeting.
