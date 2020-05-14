The Horton City Commission met for the final time in April and discussed the possibility of opening the pool for the summer.
City Administrator John Calhoon has been involved in calls with other municipalities, and believes that a rough time frame of June would be wise to target for opening. The group will hear back from Calhoon at a later date to gather further information and come to a decision.
The commission also heard from LaMont Cook from Mission Village. Cooks stated that there are currently no positive COVID-19 cases at the facility and that staff is doing a great job taking precautions. Cook also informed the commission that the management group at Mission Village is weeks away from submitting a proposal for the purchase of the facility.
In other business:
* The commission voted to add first responders, including Police Fire and Communications Departments to the United States Department of Labor’s Families First Coronavirus Response Act exemption. There is some consideration to adding public works crews to that list, as well. Also approved was a request from USD 430 to add a sand pit for athletics to the playground by the pool, with all work and cost of installation and maintenance being paid by the school district.
* City Administrator Calhoon informed the commission that the city’s new website — www.cityofhorton.com — will go live in May.
* Commissioner Rex West asked for an update on pole change-outs, and Administrator Calhoon said he would check with RS Electric Utility Services. West also asked Calhoon to check with the Horton Fish and Game Club on taking care of maintenance and filling of fish feeders at the lake.
* The Commission approved a payroll ordinance in the amount of $33,649.54 and a disbursement ordinance of $227,730.92.
