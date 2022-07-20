The Horton City Commission met on July 5, and the group became the latest local government to send their notice that they intend to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate this year. The city’s proposed mill levy rate is 72.940, with a public hearing set for 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 15.
The Commission heard from Duke Koerperich, owner of Town and County EMS who addressed the Commission, as previously requested, regarding the ambulance being stored at the armory. With the commission weighing options to cover the rising costs of maintaining the armory, the group is checking in with all entities that use the facility. Koerperich stated that he could find another place in town, if necessary, but that there are specific requirements to keep the ambulance in town. He also said that he is not completely against paying a fee to store the truck at the armory. City Administrator John Calhoon said he will present a revised Facility Use Agreement with NEK-CAP at the next meeting, which will go into effect Aug. 1.
Cheyenne Brown was appointed as a Trustee to the Board of the Horton Public Library, while the commission also voted to approve copier upgrades with 360 Document Solutions, with amended cash basis law language. They also heard from Public Works Superintendent Randy Mayfield that demolition is finished at the new wastewater treatment facility. There was some discussion about tree, brush and stump removal at City Hall.
The commission approved an Appropriation Ordinance for Payroll in the amount of $43,423.94 and a disbursement Ordinance in the amount of $92,182.12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.