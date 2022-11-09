The Horton City Commission met last month, and through City Attorney Kevin Hill, the group is nearing an agreement with USD 430 on the creation of a Recreation Coordinator position.

The discussion between the two groups has been ongoing for a while now, and Hill presented his most recent updates to the Memorandum of Understanding to the Commission, including a monthly sum to be paid by the city, as well as designating the position as an independent contractor with the city, as well as a few other minor changes.  City Administrator John Calhoon will work with USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline to pick a candidate based on athletic background, connections and experience.  Hill will make his requested changes to the MOU, which will then be sent to the school district for approval, then back to the Commission for final approval, with a hopeful implementation date of January 1.

