The Horton City Commission met last month, and through City Attorney Kevin Hill, the group is nearing an agreement with USD 430 on the creation of a Recreation Coordinator position.
The discussion between the two groups has been ongoing for a while now, and Hill presented his most recent updates to the Memorandum of Understanding to the Commission, including a monthly sum to be paid by the city, as well as designating the position as an independent contractor with the city, as well as a few other minor changes. City Administrator John Calhoon will work with USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline to pick a candidate based on athletic background, connections and experience. Hill will make his requested changes to the MOU, which will then be sent to the school district for approval, then back to the Commission for final approval, with a hopeful implementation date of January 1.
Police Chief Jon Boller stated that circuit boards in all of the city's school zone lights will likely need to be replaced at a cost of $11,700. Boller also discussed a potential loan for the purchase of a 2022 Dodge Durango from Superior Emergency Response Vehicles in Andover, Kansas. Hill pointed out that that due to city cash basis laws that the vehicle would need to be purchased with a Municipal Lease Purchase Agreement, and the Commission voted to approve accepting the lowest interest rate loan that would comply with this.
City Administrator Calhoon shared that J&B Contractors will correct the curb at 16th and Wilson Drive, which was previously discussed. The curb was not set far back enough, and has already taken an added beating from trailers. The city will pay the concrete costs, and J&B Contractors will replace the curb when their schedule allows. Calhoon also discussed increasing employee insurance costs, electric rate increases for flea market vendors, and the city's new work order process.
Mayor Bryan Stirton shared that the demolition derby raised $15,000, which is lower than last year, most likely due to cold weather. Stirton also suggested considering price matching with the fire department for needed bunker sets for the fire department, which cost $2,504 per set. Calhoon suggested finding a grant for the funds.
Commissioner Carmela Boller attended the League of Municipalities Conference, and suggested that Horton take part in the Kansas PRIDE Program, which encourages local groups to work together to maximize community and economic development efforts.
